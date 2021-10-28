Andrew Cuomo charged with 'forcible touching,' misdemeanor sex crime

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor for one count of forcible touching. The allegation the charge stems from is one of several accounts of harassment and physical touching by multiple women against Cuomo, leading to his resignation. Cuomo denies all these allegations. His lawyer adding, “This is not professional law enforcement; this is politics." An independent report by the New York Attorney General found several allegations to be credible.Oct. 28, 2021