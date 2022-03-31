Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection

A key January 6 rally organizer subpoenaed by the committee investigating the deadly insurrection speaks out in an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber as the Department of Justice’s criminal probe into the riot expands. The former Trump fundraiser, Caroline Wren, recounts what testifying was like, why she cooperated, and her views on the other Trump allies who have been subpoenaed in the probe. Melber also presses Wren on Trump’s culpability for the insurrection and the number of rallygoers that then went on to attack the Capitol.March 31, 2022