IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Amidst women’s rights clash, Sam Bee fights back with comedy, truth, and late night breakthroughs

    32:06
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

    06:33

  • See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

    03:33

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: See Murdoch's Fox News empire turn over 'Horrible' Trump evidence

    04:54

  • GOP Sen. Hawley running from 'his' Jan. 6 mob is about far more than his humiliation

    04:26

  • Convicted: Trump campaign chief Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 case

    07:20

  • He’s toast: Bannon faces mandatory jail, heat on Trump over aide’s conviction

    05:56

  • Scared: See top Republican run from mob he cheered

    04:48

  • Time's up: Biden DOJ must decide on indicting Trump soon, says top Watergate prosecutor

    06:59

  • Trump ‘100% committed crimes’: Evidence moves from speech ‘incitement’ to wider MAGA conspiracy

    12:57

  • Will Bannon go to jail? Trump vet "turns red" as DOJ rests Jan. 6 case on hiding evidence

    09:27

  • Republican-run prison rebuked by Biden DOJ for abuse, violence and scalding, inhumane conditions

    06:39

  • Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on fear, creativity, success 'addiction' and Nirvana lessons

    26:55

  • Trump on track to be indicted in 2022, says DOJ vet amidst "Fire hose" of new evidence 

    04:17

  • Going down?: Bad signs for Trump aide Steve Bannon as criminal trial starts

    03:12

  • Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

    04:56

  • He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

    06:37

  • Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison as trial starts

    03:30

  • Losing again: MAGA 'hearsay' defense crashes as officer confirms Trump tried to join violent march

    05:32

  • Indicted Trump aide Bannon's Hail Mary gets fact-checked by House investigator

    06:10

The Beat with Ari

Amidst women’s rights clash, Sam Bee fights back with comedy, truth, and late night breakthroughs

32:06

Emmy award-winning comedian and writer Samantha Bee opens up to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about how she found her path as a comedian, when she realized people found her funny, being the only female correspondent on The Daily Show for years, and how she cultivated her interview style. Bee also discusses tackling the fight for women’s rights in her show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and whether comedy can inform people and culture. This in-depth discussion is the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. (This interview was taped before TBS's July 2022 announcement that it was not renewing “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” after its seventh season.)July 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Amidst women’s rights clash, Sam Bee fights back with comedy, truth, and late night breakthroughs

    32:06
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

    06:33

  • See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

    03:33

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: See Murdoch's Fox News empire turn over 'Horrible' Trump evidence

    04:54

  • GOP Sen. Hawley running from 'his' Jan. 6 mob is about far more than his humiliation

    04:26

  • Convicted: Trump campaign chief Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 case

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All