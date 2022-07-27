Amidst women’s rights clash, Sam Bee fights back with comedy, truth, and late night breakthroughs

Emmy award-winning comedian and writer Samantha Bee opens up to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about how she found her path as a comedian, when she realized people found her funny, being the only female correspondent on The Daily Show for years, and how she cultivated her interview style. Bee also discusses tackling the fight for women’s rights in her show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and whether comedy can inform people and culture. This in-depth discussion is the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. (This interview was taped before TBS's July 2022 announcement that it was not renewing “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” after its seventh season.)July 27, 2022