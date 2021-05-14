Ally of MAGA Rep. Gaetz to cooperate and plead guilty to sex crimes

In a major breakthrough in the federal sex crime probe involving Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, his associate Joel Greenberg is now not only pleading guilty, but planning on cooperating with federal investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former SDNY prosecutor Danya Perry and former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance to discuss why this could be bad news for Gaetz. He denies all allegations and has not been charged.