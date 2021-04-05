All a scam: Trump 2020 exposed for defrauding own fans, echoing Trump U. debacle 

Donald Trump is under fire for conning over $100 million dollars from his most loyal supporters. The New York Times has released a new bombshell report busting his re-election campaign for a scheme mixing some of Trump’s oldest con artist tricks with his desperation during the election when he was clearly trailing Biden in the money race. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains Trump's latest grift and discusses the significance of this deception with journalists Max Boot and Joan Walsh.