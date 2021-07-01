IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Alien invasion? See the definitive news report on intelligent life in the universe

11:25

Is there other intelligent life in the universe? A new Pentagon report is sparking new intrigue, but it only scratches the surface. In this special report, MSNBC journalist Ari Melber traces the history of UFO sightings; the clash between empiricism and government secrecy; and how the advance of cell phone cameras and video technology is reshaping the search for intelligent life -- with evidence that cuts both ways. (This report is one part of wider coverage that included reaction from Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and the former CIA Director John Brennan.)July 1, 2021

