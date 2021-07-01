Alien invasion? See the definitive news report on intelligent life in the universe

Is there other intelligent life in the universe? A new Pentagon report is sparking new intrigue, but it only scratches the surface. In this special report, MSNBC journalist Ari Melber traces the history of UFO sightings; the clash between empiricism and government secrecy; and how the advance of cell phone cameras and video technology is reshaping the search for intelligent life -- with evidence that cuts both ways. (This report is one part of wider coverage that included reaction from Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and the former CIA Director John Brennan.)