MAGA ‘Christian nationalism’ debunked by director Rob Reiner
Feb. 20, 202403:07

    03:07
    MAGA 'Christian nationalism' debunked by director Rob Reiner

    03:07
The Beat with Ari

MAGA ‘Christian nationalism’ debunked by director Rob Reiner

03:07

Director Rob Reiner joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss his new documentary “God & Country” on “Christian nationalism.” (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 20, 2024

    03:07
    MAGA 'Christian nationalism' debunked by director Rob Reiner

    03:07
