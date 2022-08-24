IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Alert: "2020 Loser" Donald Trump pushing authoritarians in 2022 races

    08:51
The Beat with Ari

Alert: "2020 Loser" Donald Trump pushing authoritarians in 2022 races

08:51

Republican candidates who are avowed election deniers are winning GOP primaries, setting up a clash over the nonpartisan administration of American elections. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on two ways Republicans are undercutting majority rule -- from the legal distortion of votes and voting districts in Wisconsin, to the allegedly illegal efforts to overthrow how Trump was the "loser" of the 2020 election.Aug. 24, 2022

