After Trump’s NRA ‘cowardice,’ Biden leads on banning deadly AR-15s

In the wake of a mass shooting in Colorado, former president Barack Obama called for action against gun violence, slamming “cowardly politicians” for opposing firearm restrictions. The shooting in Colorado is yet another mass shooting perpetuated with the use of an AR-15. In fact, about 25 percent of the past 80 mass shootings have involved AR-15s. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber walks through the history and development of the deadly weapon, and details Biden’s efforts to ban it from civilian use for good. This is an excerpt from a longer special report.