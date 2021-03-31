After Trump's failed feud with WHO, pandemic expert breaks down Covid-19 with facts

After Trump's failed feud with WHO, pandemic expert breaks down Covid-19 with facts10:19
Renown epidemiologist Larry Brilliant discusses the shortcomings of the WHO, asserting it is "shacked with the worst governing structure in the UN system." Brilliant, who advised former President Obama after ending smallpox in India, joins MSNBC's Ari Melber to discuss the coronavirus and the huge, global wealth gap that exists in the vaccination process. He also explains what's needed to finally end this pandemic.