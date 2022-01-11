After Trump Org indictment, new D.A. on 'open' Trump probe and justice in NY
Six months after Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg was indicted in the criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, the probe is now being overseen by the newly sworn-in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Bragg to discuss the state of the probe, his fight against racial inequality in New York, and his effort to revise prosecuting guidelines for certain crimes. Jan. 11, 2022
