After Trump failed them, 'Generation P' fights back

A year into the coronavirus pandemic, and the response to the virus has exposed a huge generational divide in America. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber explores this divide and explains how this crisis has particularly upended the lives of younger Americans who already face crippling student debt, low wages, and a tough job market. The report also notes a range of factors that contribute to the obstacles this generation faces, including the Trump administration. This is an excerpt of a longer special report.