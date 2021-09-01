After Trump bluster, Biden ends war drawing praise from liberal icon Michael Moore

While Donald Trump followed the tack of many politicians -- pledging to change U.S. war policy without actually doing it -- President Biden ended the U.S. war and presence in Afghanistan. In his first interview since the end of the war, filmmaker Michael Moore, a longtime critic of hawkish U.S. foreign policy, discusses the war, why it lasted for two decades, and why Biden deserves tremendous credit. "I have been completely surprised and feeling that we are all blessed to have Joe Biden in the White House in these last months," said Moore, who noted he voted and supported Sanders over Biden in the primary; and when Melber asked Moore about the negative reception he got for his anti-war speech during the 2003 Oscars, Moore said "This was the fifth night of the Iraq War - the Oscars. How could I not say something?" and he noted his planned movie contract was also torn up in what he believes was retaliation.Sept. 1, 2021