After Trump and Biden drama, 50 Cent talks taxes, Eminem, 'BMF' and packing heat | Melber Interview

Iconic rapper, producer, and businessman Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson returns to "The Beat" to discuss his new Starz series “Black Mafia Family,” featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg. MSNBC’s Ari Melber asks Jackson about his 2020 election commentary, taxes, directing, and his evolution throughout his career. The two also reflect on a lyric from 50's song "Poor Lil Rich." (This is the entire interview; parts of it aired on "The Beat with Ari Melber" on MSNBC.)Sept. 23, 2021