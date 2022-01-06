After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

Days before the anniversary of the MAGA insurrection at the Capitol, former Trump aide Peter Navarro admitted to the plot to overturn the election on The Beat. His combative interview has made headlines around the globe, and even Trump ally Steve Bannon has weighed in, saying he and Navarro "are unreasonable" men. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the significance of Navarro's admission with former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery.Jan. 6, 2022