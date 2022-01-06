After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot
11:10
Share this -
copied
Days before the anniversary of the MAGA insurrection at the Capitol, former Trump aide Peter Navarro admitted to the plot to overturn the election on The Beat. His combative interview has made headlines around the globe, and even Trump ally Steve Bannon has weighed in, saying he and Navarro "are unreasonable" men. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the significance of Navarro's admission with former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery.Jan. 6, 2022
Now Playing
After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot
11:10
UP NEXT
Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern
08:39
Garland: Justice Dept. will hold all Jan. 6 rioters 'accountable under law'
03:21
Why did Hannity text that he was 'very worried' ahead of 1/6? Investigators want to know.
10:09
January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy