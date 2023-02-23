After talking about overthrowing Putin, Kremlin vet trades jabs with 50 Cent over viral interviews

Former Kremlin official Andrei Kozyrev first spoke out about about the path to stopping Putin with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, an interview that went viral with over 5 million views. About a year later, as the Ukraine war grinds on, Kozyrev found himself in an unusual and irreverent exchange with rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent, as the two men now hold the two "most watched" interviews across five years of "The Beat with Ari Melber." This MSNBC segment touches on a new 50 Cent interview, and the two men's online barbs, which drew coverage in music and international media, and ended with Kozyrev crediting the rapper's music and drawing attention to the situation in Ukraine.Feb. 23, 2023