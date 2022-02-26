After Ousting Trump, Biden Makes Historic Pick to Diversify Supreme Court
03:23
Share this -
copied
President Biden formally announced his nomination of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this ground-breaking decision and the path leading up to Jackson’s nomination. Feb. 26, 2022
UP NEXT
National Guard to help D.C. officers ahead of trucker protests
02:31
Trial begins for former officer involved in raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death
02:59
The breakdown of trust in institutions began in 2000, argues author
07:56
U.S. women's soccer players score major win in fight for equal pay
02:31
Pulse Nightclub Survivor: Florida’s "Don't Say Gay" bill rooted in homophobia, transphobia
07:35
Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crime charges