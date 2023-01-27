After Hannity confession in billion dollar lies case, Fox eyes DeSantis over Trump

Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News is causing headaches for the network and boss Rupert Murdoch. Political Strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and discusses Fox’s recent programming “pivot” toward Ron DeSantis. Komanduri argues Murdoch views Trump as a financial liability in several ways, and is ready to “get off that train.”Jan. 27, 2023