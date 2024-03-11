IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
After fraud loss, Trump seeks to delay hush money case until SCOTUS hears 'losing' immunity claim
March 11, 2024
    After fraud loss, Trump seeks to delay hush money case until SCOTUS hears 'losing' immunity claim

    10:41
After fraud loss, Trump seeks to delay hush money case until SCOTUS hears 'losing' immunity claim

10:41

Donald Trump's legal team filed a motion to delay his New York criminal hush money trial which is set to begin March 25th. Trump argues the trial should wait for the Supreme Court to weigh in on his presidential Immunity claim, which is scheduled for April 25th. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti and former SDNY criminal division chief Kristy Greenberg join MSNBC's Katie Phang. March 11, 2024

    After fraud loss, Trump seeks to delay hush money case until SCOTUS hears 'losing' immunity claim

    10:41
