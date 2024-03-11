After fraud loss, Trump seeks to delay hush money case until SCOTUS hears 'losing' immunity claim

Donald Trump’s legal team filed a motion to delay his New York criminal hush money trial which is set to begin March 25th. Trump argues the trial should wait for the Supreme Court to weigh in on his presidential Immunity claim, which is scheduled for April 25th. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti and former SDNY criminal division chief Kristy Greenberg join MSNBC’s Katie Phang. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 11, 2024