    After anti-Trump anthem, artist Vic Mensa talks to Melber about 'internalized' racism

The Beat with Ari

After anti-Trump anthem, artist Vic Mensa talks to Melber about 'internalized' racism

Rapper Vic Mensa confronted Donald Trump's immigration policies with his protest anthem "Camp America," while his new album “Victor” explores themes ranging from internalized racism, and the pressure on children to conform, to self-actualization and aspiration. Mensa returns to "The Beat with Ari Melber" to discuss his new music, in this excerpt from his appearance on Fallback. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 22, 2023

    After anti-Trump anthem, artist Vic Mensa talks to Melber about 'internalized' racism

