After 2020 loss, Trump's tax cuts endure as corporations duck U.S. debts

Many profitable corporations pay no federal taxes at all, even as so many Americans struggle in the pandemic. Congress is considering some reform, but MSNBC’s Ari Melber documents how Congress is debating based on terms defined by the Trump-era cuts and Reagan-era corporate rates -- despite Democrats winning back both elected branches of government. Melber highlights how companies like Nike and FedEx pay no taxes and benefit from policies shaped through a campaign finance system that benefits corporations more than the typical taxpayer.