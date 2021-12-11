Actor Arian Moayed on "Succession," Stewy, and worker's rights in the COVID era
08:16
Share this -
copied
Director, writer, and actor Arian Moayed, known for his role in HBO’s hit show “Succession,” joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber and Neal Katyal for Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on “The Beat.” Moayed discusses what he likes about his “Succession” character Stewy and the highly anticipated finale of the latest season of the show.Dec. 11, 2021
Actor Arian Moayed on "Succession," Stewy, and worker's rights in the COVID era
08:16
Jan. 6 PowerPoint: Rep. Schiff says Trump aide demolished his own legal defense
08:17
Biden beats McConnell in funding clash, again
03:20
Fox News mogul mocked in HBO’s hit 'Succession'
10:59
See why Biden is crushing Trump on jobs record
04:27
BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power'