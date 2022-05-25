IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Abbott under fire for pushing gun sales after 18 children killed in deadliest mass shooting of 2022

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Preventable but predictable: Activist slams Abbott, GOP after 14 children killed in TX shooting

    06:10

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for fawning over authoritarian leader, touting Hungary as model for U.S.

    03:19

  • After debunking Trump denialism, Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles 'unexplained' flying objects

    11:30

  • Watch CBS anchor Gayle King crash MSNBC interview

    01:47

  • Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

    05:08

  • Can Putin be deposed? New clues in war crimes trials, as Ukraine war grinds on

    08:47

  • Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

    10:01

  • ‘Fascist demagogue’: Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

    04:56

  • ‘A poison’: Tucker Carlson under pressure amid debunked conspiracy theory as Biden slams ‘lies’

    09:17

  • Criminal investigation? DOJ wants Jan. 6 panel transcripts

    01:31

  • ‘Hypersonic weird’: Carville hammers MAGA takeover of GOP and ‘walking massive fraud’

    08:49

  • Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

    07:39

  • Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America

    11:56

  • 'Traumatizing': Coach reacts to new evidence in HBCU 'racial profiling' incident

    07:06

  • MAGA allies subpoenaed! Trump lawmakers face legal jeopardy amid stonewalling

    11:55

  • Reporter who broke 'Roe' bombshell goes inside SCOTUS amid protests

    11:05

  • Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out

    06:37

  • Trump’s nightmare? Jan. 6 testimony on tape and could go public

    05:52

The Beat with Ari

Abbott under fire for pushing gun sales after 18 children killed in deadliest mass shooting of 2022

02:22

Just ten days after the deadly mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, an even deadlier mass shooting has occurred at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Eighteen children and three adults were killed in the shooting. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down how Republicans have pushed to end gun safety laws and explains how easy access to guns makes it easier for criminals to use them for murder.May 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Abbott under fire for pushing gun sales after 18 children killed in deadliest mass shooting of 2022

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Preventable but predictable: Activist slams Abbott, GOP after 14 children killed in TX shooting

    06:10

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for fawning over authoritarian leader, touting Hungary as model for U.S.

    03:19

  • After debunking Trump denialism, Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles 'unexplained' flying objects

    11:30

  • Watch CBS anchor Gayle King crash MSNBC interview

    01:47

  • Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

    05:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All