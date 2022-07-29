A Trump coup nightmare: Prosecutors probe full conspiracy, not just Jan. 6 (MSNBC Pt 2)

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the evidence of actual, "criminal intent" by Trump and his aides, a requirement for any indictment and criminal trial, and documents eight different plots to overturn the 2020 election for this MSNBC Special Report. "Inside Trump's Election Plot." The original special, broadcast after the conclusion of the Congressional hearings into Jan. 6, draws on government evidence, testimony, primary documents, independent reporting, and some of Melber's own newsmaking interviews with participants, subjects and one indicted White House aide, Peter Navarro, to show how the effort to overturn the election reflected an attempted conspiracy over several months -- and not only the narrower set of events surrounding January 6, 2021. The distinction could prove pivotal to any criminal conspiracy case against the exposed election plots. (This is the second excerpt from the Special Report; a first excerpt of the report is also available online.)July 29, 2022