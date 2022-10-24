A blue wave in Texas? "Southern stereotypes" fade in the new South

Artist and rapper Bun B talks about how Texas and southern culture impacted his upbringing, creativity and an iconic rap career spanning collaborations with Beyonce, Drake and his many years as part of the duo UGK. In this extended digital exclusive, Bun B talks music, culture and politics with MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber, and the two also reflect on recent criticisms of current rap and their mutual appreciation for Jay-Z.Oct. 24, 2022