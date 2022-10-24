IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A blue wave in Texas? "Southern stereotypes" fade in the new South

    15:48
  • UP NEXT

    Roadmap to coup culpability: Trump hit with historic subpoena

    12:38

  • Prison: Bannon becomes first Trump vet sentenced to prison in a Jan. 6 probe

    04:06

  • From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win

    12:04

  • Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail 

    03:07

  • Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon

    06:03

  • Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics

    05:33

  • MSNBC anchor and CPAC leader clash over Jan. 6 rioter’s jail ‘re-enactment’ display

    11:13

  • Trump criminal referral?: Pelosi talks new subpoena and harrowing Jan. 6 moments

    01:40

  • Losing: Trump-era special counsel embarrassed in another legal loss

    03:20

  • Icon Billy Porter Finds His ‘Superpower’ And Talks Art, Identity And Creativity With Ari Melber

    37:38

  • Swift charges for police officer who opened fire on teen at McDonalds

    03:54

  • See Obama tackle woke debate in 2022: Dems can’t be buzzkills

    06:05

  • 'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon

    07:25

  • Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video

    08:53

  • Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe

    09:15

  • 'One man' caused insurrection: Trump's criminal intent exposed in bombshell Jan. 6 hearing

    07:18

  • Shocking video revealed: Pelosi blames Trump while pleading for help on Jan. 6

    02:59

  • Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed

    04:49

  • Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare! 45 subpoenaed by Congress in flex from committee

    06:20

The Beat with Ari

A blue wave in Texas? "Southern stereotypes" fade in the new South

15:48

Artist and rapper Bun B talks about how Texas and southern culture impacted his upbringing, creativity and an iconic rap career spanning collaborations with Beyonce, Drake and his many years as part of the duo UGK. In this extended digital exclusive, Bun B talks music, culture and politics with MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber, and the two also reflect on recent criticisms of current rap and their mutual appreciation for Jay-Z.Oct. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A blue wave in Texas? "Southern stereotypes" fade in the new South

    15:48
  • UP NEXT

    Roadmap to coup culpability: Trump hit with historic subpoena

    12:38

  • Prison: Bannon becomes first Trump vet sentenced to prison in a Jan. 6 probe

    04:06

  • From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win

    12:04

  • Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail 

    03:07

  • Trump hit for voter fraud lies; Jan. 6 subpoena hammer to drop soon

    06:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All