45 problems: Giuliani subpoenaed by Congress in MAGA riot probe

Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and three other members of Trump’s legal team have been subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee. The Committee is requesting “documents and a deposition” from those who “advanced unsupported” election theories. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the update in the probe.Jan. 19, 2022
