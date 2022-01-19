IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

45 problems: Giuliani subpoenaed by Congress in MAGA riot probe

02:57

Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and three other members of Trump’s legal team have been subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee. The Committee is requesting “documents and a deposition” from those who “advanced unsupported” election theories. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the update in the probe.Jan. 19, 2022

