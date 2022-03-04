IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'

    03:58

  • DeSantis' 'COVID theater': MAGA governor gets schooled amid hot mic moment

    02:26

  • Putin's wartime fans in the GOP: U.S. Republicans on defense after idealizing 'Red State' Russia

    08:33

  • Putin at war: Biden fights, Trump praises and GOP enters ditch of denialism

    06:32

  • Inside Biden’s Crucial Speech Amid Global Clash with Putin

    06:19

  • As Biden Stares Down Putin, Go Inside White House For High Stakes Address I MSNBC Exclusive

    04:28

  • As Ruble Crashes, Top Biden Official Details Sanctions Plan from White House

    08:00

  • Winning: Biden Fulfills Vow to Break Supreme Court Barrier — And Adds Public Defender Cred Along the Way

    08:43

  • Biden's Court? Black Women Lawyers Cheer Barrier Broken at Supreme Court

    03:22

  • After Ousting Trump, Biden Makes Historic Pick to Diversify Supreme Court

    03:23

  • Biden Hits Putin’s ‘Naked Aggression’ and Leaves Sanctions Against Him on the Table

    11:49

  • 'Strange, Mysterious': Trump Criminal Probe Stalls as NY Prosecutors 'Walk' 

    10:16

  • Trump Legal Nightmare Ends? Top Prosecutors Bolt Criminal Case in NY

    03:52

  • Is Elon Musk helping the planet more than Greenpeace? MSNBC reports on electric car boom

    09:53

  • Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine for 'peacekeeping' mission

    10:42

The Beat with Ari

45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed

07:39

MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by January 6th committee member Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and former SDNY civil prosecutor Maya Wiley to discuss the latest in the January 6th probe.March 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed

    07:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'

    03:58

  • DeSantis' 'COVID theater': MAGA governor gets schooled amid hot mic moment

    02:26

  • Putin's wartime fans in the GOP: U.S. Republicans on defense after idealizing 'Red State' Russia

    08:33

  • Putin at war: Biden fights, Trump praises and GOP enters ditch of denialism

    06:32

  • Inside Biden’s Crucial Speech Amid Global Clash with Putin

    06:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All