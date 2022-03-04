45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed07:39
MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by January 6th committee member Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and former SDNY civil prosecutor Maya Wiley to discuss the latest in the January 6th probe.March 4, 2022
