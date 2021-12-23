45 ‘deeply unnerved’ as MAGA loyalist called by riot investigators
The MAGA riot Committee now wants to speak with Congressman Jim Jordan, one of Donald Trump’s fiercest loyalists in Congress. Jordan has previously dodged questions about his contact with Trump on January 6th.Dec. 23, 2021
