'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme 10:43
45 bombshell: Explosive Oval Office meeting on voting machine plot revealed 06:01
The Jan. 6 committee now has access to Trump’s Oval Office meeting notes. New reporting from The New York Times now reveals that Trump and his aides discussed seizing voting machines during one of these meetings.
Feb. 1, 2022
45 bombshell: Explosive Oval Office meeting on voting machine plot revealed 06:01
