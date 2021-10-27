'Wing-nut racism': Howard Dean crushes Ted Cruz

Senator Ted Cruz appeared to defend the right to do the Nazi salute, saying it’s “free speech,” after it was reported that a parent at an Ohio school board meeting did the salute in response to a request to put on a mask. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains that while it is legally accurate that a salute by itself is First Amendment speech, Cruz is willfully ignoring the issue of rising hate and illegal incidents of violence. Former Vermont governor Howard Dean joins Melber to discuss Cruz’s comments.Oct. 27, 2021