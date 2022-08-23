‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Cheers’ director on the politics of equality and TV’s golden age

James Burrows, acclaimed director of iconic television shows for five decades, helped pave the way for LGBTQ representation in American media with hit shows like “Cheers” and “Will & Grace.” Burrows joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the relationship between politics and culture and some of the TV “firsts” he helped present to the American household, adding “I figured if it was funny enough, people would come to the dance and not be… intolerant.”Aug. 23, 2022