    ‘Who we’ve always been’: Ken Burns on violence as part of American identity

The Beat with Ari

‘Who we’ve always been’: Ken Burns on violence as part of American identity

Director and documentarian Ken Burns joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the extremist politics voters rejected in the midterms, the history of violence in American politics and his new photographic history book in this wide ranging interview. Burns telling Melber “history is not melodrama, it’s tragedy… It takes art, the photographer’s lens, to see that it’s neither and both. We are all these things.”Nov. 16, 2022

    ‘Who we’ve always been’: Ken Burns on violence as part of American identity

