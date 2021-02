New York’s Top prosecutor, Letitia James, revealed in a report Governor Cuomo’s administration undercounted nursing home deaths related to Covid-19. A Cuomo aide now admits they covered it up and “froze” fearing a federal investigation. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Cuomo’s response and why the defense sounds “incriminating” and how James is following through on a promise to be independent in searching for the facts