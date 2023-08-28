IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Weak sauce’: Trump braces for trial as judge knocks indicted aide Navarro’s defense

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Trump loses to Jack Smith again: Coup evidence bomb goes off in March 2024 trial

    08:52

  • Trump’s prison fears rise as indicted chief of staff takes the stand in RICO case

    03:37

  • From the Trump era’s BLM revival to the Black Panthers trial: Allen Hughes & Melber on civil rights

    12:43

  • Trump’s new prison nightmare: A notorious and 'inhumane' Georgia jail

    04:07

  • Busted: Donald Trump and RICO co-defendants surrender for arrest in Georgia

    11:00

  • See Trump’s historic RICO mug shot: Ari Melber breakdown

    09:52

  • See Rudy Giuliani's fall from top prosecutor to RICO defendant: Melber Report

    12:12

  • Trump braces for RICO booking & mugshot as Giuliani, Meadows surrender

    06:43

  • Ari: They're not all running for president — they're here to be Trump's running mate

    00:52

  • Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

    03:01

  • See Trump RICO defendants’ jail bookings & mugshots on live TV

    07:47

  • See Rudy Giuliani’s RICO mugshot: Ari Melber on coup defendant’s jail booking

    08:15

  • Busted: Trump & co-defendants begin surrendering for arrest in Georgia

    07:23

  • Why the Roger Stone tapes hurt Trump’s RICO Case: Melber breaks down Beat exclusive

    10:16

  • Chance the Rapper on real music, growth and Lil Wayne being the G.O.A.T. MC

    27:17

  • Trump RICO case: Indicted coup plotter’s lawyer won’t say if Trump is paying

    08:04

  • Busted: Trump vet Roger Stone caught on tape - admits Trump lost while lying about the ‘steal’

    07:41

  • Coup bomb goes off: New video places indicted Trump ally at Capitol on Jan. 6

    09:27

  • Activists tout Trump indictments as win for civil rights

    06:59

The Beat with Ari

‘Weak sauce’: Trump braces for trial as judge knocks indicted aide Navarro’s defense

04:33

The federal judge overseeing Peter Navarro’s contempt of Congress criminal case called his defense arguments “pretty weak sauce,” adding the “record is barren” of evidence. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the case.Aug. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Weak sauce’: Trump braces for trial as judge knocks indicted aide Navarro’s defense

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Trump loses to Jack Smith again: Coup evidence bomb goes off in March 2024 trial

    08:52

  • Trump’s prison fears rise as indicted chief of staff takes the stand in RICO case

    03:37

  • From the Trump era’s BLM revival to the Black Panthers trial: Allen Hughes & Melber on civil rights

    12:43

  • Trump’s new prison nightmare: A notorious and 'inhumane' Georgia jail

    04:07

  • Busted: Donald Trump and RICO co-defendants surrender for arrest in Georgia

    11:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All