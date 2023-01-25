IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case

‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case

See MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber's special report breaking down three federal sedition trials launched by the Garland Justice Dept. The report documents why sedition cases are legally rare; new evidence of Trump allies' contacts with militias; and how sedition convictions are vindicating part of the DOJ’s aggressive strategy. Melber also reports on evidence against Trump and Trump allies who did not physically storm the Capitol, but may have legal exposure.Jan. 25, 2023

