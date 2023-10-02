'Wake up!': James Carville sends message to liberals, White House, Biden & 2024

Longtime Biden ally and political strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and sounds the alarm for Democrats in 2024. Carville warns that Trump could win the 2024 election if Democrats don’t improve. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 2, 2023