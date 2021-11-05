‘Vigilante’ right-wing extremism tested in court 

In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the mounting right-wing political extremism and violence throughout the country. Melber analyzes the many factors at play contributing to this rise, including actual Republican-passed laws like the “vigilante” system stemming from Texas’ abortion ban and the horrific killings of unarmed, innocent people. Melber points to the trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the high-profile trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two protesters to death during a BLM rally. Nov. 5, 2021