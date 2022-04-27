'Very damaging’: MAGA allies turn on 'weak' McCarthy amid leaked tape controversy

After getting caught on tape bashing Trump and members of his own caucus just days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is defending his comments. McCarthy claims that he was “speaking in hypotheticals” and “never trashes his members publicly.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former RNC Chairman Michael Steele to discuss the fallout from McCarthy’s explosive comments, why the Jan. 6 committee wants to speak with him, and why Steele thinks there are more audio tapes that will be released.April 27, 2022