    'Valuable' Jan 6 Evidence: MAGA Rep Breaks with Trump Over 'Big Lie'

The Beat with Ari

'Valuable' Jan 6 Evidence: MAGA Rep Breaks with Trump Over 'Big Lie'

GOP Congressman Mo Brooks was once a close ally of Donald Trump, but he recently admitted that the former president asked him to reverse the 2020 election. On Tuesday, Trump pulled his endorsement of Brooks for a Senate seat in Alabama, claiming Brooks went "woke." MSNBC's Ari Melber speaks to Maya Wiley about these developments.March 24, 2022

