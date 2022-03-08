‘Under threat’: Ukrainians race to protect cultural heritage amid Russian attacks
07:18
Share this -
copied
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Ambassador William Taylor, and Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Aleksander Tkachenko, join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the escalating conflict and the cultural history Putin’s forces are destroying.March 8, 2022
Now Playing
‘Under threat’: Ukrainians race to protect cultural heritage amid Russian attacks
07:18
UP NEXT
Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022
09:16
Caught on tape: Trump ally Roger Stone bolts 'insurrection headquarters' on Jan. 6
05:13
45 in trouble? 'Criminal conspiracy' evidence against Trump revealed
07:39
Trump crime? MAGA riot panel reveals evidence of 'criminal conspiracy'
03:58
DeSantis' 'COVID theater': MAGA governor gets schooled amid hot mic moment