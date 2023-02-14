‘Un-American’: Katyal shreds ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman as Jan. 6 probe intensifies

The New York Times reports special counsel Jack Smith is “intensifying the pace” and using “mountains of testimony” from Congress to assess whether to indict Donald Trump for his fake electors scheme and the individuals involved, including former Trump lawyer John Eastman. Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, calling Eastman’s effort to overturn the 2020 election “un-American” and “illegal.” Feb. 14, 2023