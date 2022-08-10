IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

‘Trump committed crimes’: Michael Cohen rips into ‘Narcissistic sociopath’ as Feds storm Mar-A-Lago

Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, reacts to federal agents searching Trump’s Florida property. Cohen calls the unprecedented raid a “karma boomerang” and dishes on what could be in the safe Trump says agents broke open. Cohen tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Trump “truly believes he’s above the law” and thinks “the end is near” for Trump.Aug. 10, 2022

