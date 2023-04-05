‘Trump arrested’: See U.S. reaction to ‘defendant’ Trump’s case in Ari Melber’s breakdown

Donald Trump’s criminal charges are igniting debates in legal circles, after the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan criminal court. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Trump’s first full day as a criminal defendant.April 5, 2023