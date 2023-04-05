IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge warns ‘defendant’ Trump: Ari Melber breaks down lengthy arraignment

    12:07
  • Now Playing

    ‘Trump arrested’: See U.S. reaction to ‘defendant’ Trump’s case in Ari Melber’s breakdown

    07:44
  • UP NEXT

    'We're not takin' it': Maddow explains MSNBC's coverage of Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech

    00:39

  • The charges against Donald Trump explained in brief

    04:27

  • Why are some crimes described by Bragg not among Trump's charges?

    05:28

  • Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania

    01:58

  • New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment

    06:19

  • Legal system serves dose of reality to deluded Trump supporters

    04:05

  • Trump charged with 34 felonies in hush-money case

    02:35

  • Lanny Davis on Trump indictment: Follow the money. Follow the facts. Follow the crime.

    06:49

  • Lawrence: Trump is the only defendant in history to attack a Manhattan DA's wife

    06:05

  • Lawrence: Trump knows he'll never have anything like FDR Drive named after him in NY

    04:09

  • Trump tests judge with attacks on prosecutor, court

    03:18

  • Joy Reid: Trump got away with Access Hollywood tape politically but will pay for it legally

    09:41

  • Indicted Trump lashes out at prosecutors, justice system in wake of arraignment

    06:35

  • Exonerated 5 member Salaam transforms Trump’s ad calling for his death into his first campaign ad

    06:18

  • ‘Defendant’ Trump indicted for 2016 plot: See Ari Melber’s breakdown

    12:14

  • At my arraignment: Trump rebuked by D.A. for threats at first appearance as a defendant

    02:39

  • Trump nightmare comes true: Arrested for fraud and election crime

    04:21

  • Bragg: We won’t ‘normalize serious criminal conduct’

    06:16

The Beat with Ari

‘Trump arrested’: See U.S. reaction to ‘defendant’ Trump’s case in Ari Melber’s breakdown

07:44

Donald Trump’s criminal charges are igniting debates in legal circles, after the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan criminal court. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Trump’s first full day as a criminal defendant.April 5, 2023

  • Judge warns ‘defendant’ Trump: Ari Melber breaks down lengthy arraignment

    12:07
  • Now Playing

    ‘Trump arrested’: See U.S. reaction to ‘defendant’ Trump’s case in Ari Melber’s breakdown

    07:44
  • UP NEXT

    'We're not takin' it': Maddow explains MSNBC's coverage of Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech

    00:39

  • The charges against Donald Trump explained in brief

    04:27

  • Why are some crimes described by Bragg not among Trump's charges?

    05:28

  • Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania

    01:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All