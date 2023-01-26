IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Trolls’ and ‘Liars’: The definitive debunking of Trump AG Bill Barr

    08:54
The Beat with Ari

‘Trolls’ and ‘Liars’: The definitive debunking of Trump AG Bill Barr

08:54

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber debunks Bill Barr’s defense of his conduct handling the Mueller Report, and draws on legal precedent and MSNBC's real-time reporting to fact-check Barr's claims. Jan. 26, 2023

    ‘Trolls’ and ‘Liars’: The definitive debunking of Trump AG Bill Barr

    08:54
