'Trifecta of trouble for Trump': 3 witnesses drop 'significant criminal exposure' bomb

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Melania Trump's former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and the daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization's CFO Jennifer Weisselberg provide an inside look into the ongoing criminal probe into the Trump Organization and the inner-workings of the company. This video is a segment from a longer, wide-ranging interview.