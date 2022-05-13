'Traumatizing': Coach reacts to new evidence in HBCU 'racial profiling' incident

A historically Black college’s lacrosse team was pulled over on a bus in Georgia for an alleged traffic violation, then searched for drugs without probable cause. New body camera footage now contradicts Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman’s claim that “no personal items on the bus were searched.” Delaware State University’s president has filed a formal complaint to the Department of Justice. Pamella Jenkins, the head coach of the lacrosse team on the bus, speaks out.May 13, 2022