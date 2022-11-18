'Trailblazer': Pelosi steps away from gavel with epic wins and defeating Trump

Nancy Pelosi, who put her stamp on Washington as a progressive policy-maker and became the first woman speaker in history, formally stepping down from leadership on her own terms. Pelosi widely praised by allies in her party and in the GOP for re-defining the modern speakership, facing down presidents from Bush to Trump and for her viral moments. The move comes as control of the House switches to the Republican party in the 2022 midterms. Nov. 18, 2022