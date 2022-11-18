'Trailblazer': Pelosi steps away from gavel with epic wins and defeating Trump

Nancy Pelosi's Legacy12:13
GOP Redistricting is Undermining Democracy in State Legislatures09:37
- Now Playing
'Trailblazer': Pelosi steps away from gavel with epic wins and defeating Trump04:44
- UP NEXT
GOP ‘chaos’: MAGA hits McConnell after ‘loser’ Trump disappoints in midterms06:58
We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect08:29
GOP infighting escalates over poor 2022 election results02:48
Sen. Durbin: Dems had quality candidates, positions in sync with most Americans04:51
Herschel Walker discusses vampire movie during campaign speech09:24
Jen Psaki: Be careful what you ask for Rep. McCarthy08:37
Future of a GOP-led House07:33
GOP projected to win House03:53
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote04:57
Nevada Secy. of State-elect: We needed to protect elections for rest of country02:39
Lawrence: The Republican Party is ‘in ruin’11:17
Gluesenkamp Perez flips GOP district in Washington State08:55
Jolly: ‘Weak-kneed’ McConnell, McCarthy to blame for midterms losses not Trump11:54
Rep. Jayapal: We have to be the proposition party not just the opposition party07:55
GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party02:54
NBC projects GOP wins control of the House of Representatives03:52
Young people were the game changers in midterms, says historian10:46
Nancy Pelosi's Legacy12:13
GOP Redistricting is Undermining Democracy in State Legislatures09:37
- Now Playing
'Trailblazer': Pelosi steps away from gavel with epic wins and defeating Trump04:44
- UP NEXT
GOP ‘chaos’: MAGA hits McConnell after ‘loser’ Trump disappoints in midterms06:58
We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect08:29
GOP infighting escalates over poor 2022 election results02:48
Play All