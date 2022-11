'Toxic' Trump's MAGA wing threatens GOP power after humiliating midterms

The GOP facing disarray in Congress after Biden and Democrats overperformed in the midterm elections. Rep. Kevin McCarthy who is eyeing the speaker’s gavel is facing an uphill climb for power scrounging for votes as his party erupts in a fight. The MAGA wing of the party attacking McCarthy as GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz publicly stating he will not support him. Iconic Democratic strategist James Carville tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber he’s heard McCarthy might be seeking votes from Democrats. Nov. 15, 2022