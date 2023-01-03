'Total fraud': New Dem leader links lying Santos to 'MAGA GOP…divorced from realty'

Incoming leader of House Democrats, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries joins “The Beat” hours before taking his oath. In a wide ranging interview, Jeffries blasts George Santos saying “it's not clear to me that he is simply an exception in the modern-day Republican Party, which has been taken over by extreme MAGA Republicans.” Jeffries talks about working across the aisle and praises the “iconic, heroic, and legendary” Speaker Pelosi. Jan. 3, 2023