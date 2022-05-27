IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Tools of war’: GOP’s obsession with guns reveals major weakness within the party

07:08

Though gun violence is now the top cause of death for children in America, the GOP refuses to acknowledge that guns are the problem. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former RNC chair Michael Steele to discuss the GOP’s fetishization of guns and the Democrats’ messaging on gun safety. Steele tells Melber that “this has become very personal for a lot of Americans.”May 27, 2022

